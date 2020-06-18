WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 74-year-old woman was injured after she accidentally drove into a Warner Robins Sport Clips.

According to Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner, it happened around 9 a.m. at the location on 2945 Watson Boulevard.

He says a 74-year-old woman was driving a Kia Forte when her sandal got stuck on the accelerator.

The car then went onto the sidewalk and into the front of the Sport Clips.

He says no one inside was injured and the driver only had a ‘complaint of injury.’

