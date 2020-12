A car hit a 55-year-old woman as she walked along the highway. The sheriff says she was walking to work at a nearby deli

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Washington County early Monday morning.

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says it happened on Highway 15 outside Tennile just before 4 a.m.

A car hit 55-year-old Chryl “Samone” Farmer as she walked along the highway.

The sheriff says she was walking to work at a nearby deli.

The state patrol is investigating the incident.