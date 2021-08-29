Woman killed after car hits tractor-trailer on I-75S in Bibb County

Georgia State Patrol says the tractor-trailer was disabled and had emergency cones out when the car crashed into it

MACON, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating after an accident involving a disabled tractor-trailer left a woman dead.

It happened around 6 p.m. Saturday on I-75S near the Hartley Bridge Road exit.

Investigators say a tractor-trailer was disabled in the second to left lane and there were emergency cones placed behind it when a Kia Sorento crashed into the back the truck.

The driver and passenger of the Kia were taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent. The passenger, 32-year-old Michelle Fletcher, later died from her injuries.