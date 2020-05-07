Woman killed after motorcycle, car collide in high-speed chase on I-75 near Forsyth

Georgia State Patrol says the chase began when a trooper clocked four motorcycles going 100 mph late Saturday night.

MONROE, Ga. — A woman is dead after a car and motorcycle collided late Saturday night on I-75N in Monroe County.

According to Georgia State Patrol, a trooper clocked four motorcycles going over 100 mph and tried to stop all four.

State patrol says only two motorcyclists stopped and the other two sped off, leading to a chase.

The trooper could only keep sight on one of the two fleeing motorcyclists, at which point a second trooper going north on I-75 began to assist the first trooper.

State patrol says the second trooper hit the passenger side of the one motorcycle that pulled away and the driver of the motorcycle hit another car in the curve.

Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle were ejected, and the passenger landed in the left lane of I-75N.

The names of those involved have not been released yet, though state patrol confirmed the female passenger died in the wreck.

The accident is still under investigation.

