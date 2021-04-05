'Respected by so many': Woman killed in Centerville remembered by Georgia Air National Guard unit

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — The woman found dead after a standoff with law enforcement in Centerville is being remembered as a valuable member of the Georgia Air National Guard.
According to a statement, Master Sgt. Katherine Price had been a member of the Guard’s 116th Air Control Wing, where she served as a budget analyst for 18 years.
“Master Sgt. Katherine Price was truly a valued member of our organization and respected by so many,” said Col. Amy Holbeck, 116th Air Control Wing commander. “In the Georgia Guard, we are family and when we lose a member it is felt by everyone. We are working closely with Katherine’s family, friends and co-workers to provide much needed support during this time of loss and healing.”
The GBI is still investigating after two people were found dead following a standoff at a home in Centerville Tuesday morning.
It started around 9 a.m. when Price’s husband, Timothy, called police after allegedly shooting her. It led to a standoff and the Houston County Special Response Team entered the home after throwing tear gas inside.
They found Price and her husband dead inside the home.
