Woman killed in overnight fire in Eatonton

EATONTON, Ga. — A woman died in a house fire overnight in Eatonton, according to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills.
He said that they got the call for the fire around 2:12 a.m., and rushed to 108 Hopeton Lane where a house was engulfed in flames.
The first engine arrived at 2:21 a.m., and started to search and extinguish the two story brick house.
They then found that 74-year-old Carol Schwalbe Dunn had died in the fire. Sills says she lived there alone.
According to the state fire Marshall, the fire started in the kitchen.