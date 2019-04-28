FORSYTH, Ga. — A Jackson woman died Saturday morning after being injured in a head-on collision in Monroe County.

According to the sheriff's office, it happened around 6:40 a.m. on High Falls Road near Marty's Transmission.

When deputies arrived, they found 68-year-old Nancy Skinner dead at the scene in her Nissan four-door sedan.

The driver of the other vehicle, Timothy Turner, had minor injuries.

The sheriff's office says Turner was driving his Jeep when he crossed over the line and hit Skinner head-on.

It is unknown if charges will be brought against Turner at this time, and an investigation into the accident is ongoing.