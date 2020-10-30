Woman killed in west Macon wreck

It happened Friday afternoon near the rear gate of Lake Wildwood

MACON, Ga. — A 57-year-old woman is dead after a two-car accident on Thomaston Road.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday in front of a trailer park at 6369 Thomas Rd.

It was reported that 57-year-old Kathryn Holloway was making a left turn into the trailer park when her Kia Forte was hit by a Toyota Tacoma.

The driver of the Tacoma, an unidentified 51-year-old man from Culloden, was uninjured.

Holloway was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where she was pronounced dead by staff an hour later.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says she died from blunt force trauma.

Anyone with information about the accident can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.