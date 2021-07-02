Woman killed in wreck on Highway 341 in Houston County

She has not been identified yet, pending notification of her next of kin

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a fatal single-car accident in Houston County Sunday morning.

According to the Capt. Ronnie Harlowe, it happened in the 2800-block of US 341S toward Hayneville and the call came in around 9:45 a.m.

A woman was killed the accident, but she has not been identified yet pending notification of next of kin.

The sheriff’s office says the accident only involved one car and they are investigating the cause.

The Georgia Department of Transportation tweeted that they expect the road to be clear by 1 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.