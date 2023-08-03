Fundraiser started to help family of woman killed in DeKalb County garage fire

According to officials, the fire happened on Huntington Place Circle a week ago. An online fundraiser identified the woman who was killed as Erica Rush.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITHONIA, Ga. — It's only been a week since one Georgia family lost their loved one to a garage fire in Lithonia.

On March 8, Firefighters were called to a home off Huntington Place Circle just after 1 a.m. When crews arrived, they noticed smoke coming from the garage of the home.

Residents told them not everyone made it out.

At least four people were able to escape, including several children and the brother of the victim.

One woman, who was identified as Erica Rush on the online fundraiser, did not make it out in time. Her remains were later found in the garage by first responders.

"While we are all grieving the loss of someone who we all knew and loved and it is difficult to imagine moving on," the fundraiser read.

Rush is survived by her three children, spouse and two pets, according to the site. The fundraiser is hoping to get $20,000 to cover Rush's funeral costs and rental costs for a home or car.

Officials said there is no word on what exactly caused the fire.

To learn more about the fundraiser, visit here.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.