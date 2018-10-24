Former Fort Valley State University executive assistant to the school president Alecia Johnson was charged with multiple counts of prostitution and pimping last week.

Since then, 13WMAZ has learned the woman Johnson allegedly pimped out appears to be connected to Fort Valley State as well.

Warrants for Johnson's arrest name the alleged prostitute but the district attorney's office says the woman is not facing charges at this time.

Until she is charged, 13WMAZ is choosing not to identify her.

However, a search for any records containing her name revealed an entry on the Fort Valley State website in a directory of faculty and staff.

After our sister station in Atlanta asked school administrators about the woman, her name disappeared from the online directory.

When asked about this, school spokespeople said the woman does not work at the school and was removed from the directory.

The spokespeople did not answer questions about why the woman was listed in the directory in the first place, or if she was a student or former employee.

Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese said all seven people charged in connection to the investigation have been released on bond.

The charges, according to booking reports, are all misdemeanors.

When asked why a woman explicitly named as a prostitute in criminal warrants was not facing any charges herself, Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke issued the following statement:

'While we can't discuss the details of an ongoing investigation, our policy and intention is to hold those most responsible for these crimes accountable."

