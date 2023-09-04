She was last seen Saturday on Norman Boulevard.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are asking for your help in locating a woman who has been missing since Saturday, Sept. 2.

Sara Bell, age 32, was last seen on Norman Boulevard in the College Park area around 9 p.m. Saturday.

He family said she left to go work at the Waffle House on Old National Highway.

Bell is described as being about 5' 10" in height and was last seen wearing a black Waffle House shirt, black pants, and black shoes. She was also carrying a pink book bag, according to police.

Those with any information are asked to contact Clayton County Police at 770-477-3350.