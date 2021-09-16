'It's my dream': Woman opens two businesses in historic downtown Byron

Heather Peebles spent a year searching for the perfect place for her businesses before finding their home in the city's downtown

BYRON, Ga. — Community investment is happening across Central Georgia. In the city of Byron, businesses are blossoming.

After more than a year of searching, a Byron woman says she's found the place her businesses will call home -- right in the heart of historic downtown.

If you ask Heather Peebles how she is now, she'd tell you this...

"It's my passion, it's my dream, it's what I have cried, sweat, worked, bled for," she said.

She'll be occupying not one, but two buildings in historic downtown Byron.

"The first one is Penelope's on Main. I started building furniture 19 months ago. I built a dining room table, it sold and it just kind of blew up from there," she said.

She's also a realtor.

"I've been managing rental properties for about 11 years now, so I'll be starting my own management company," she said.

Sara Mclean owns the drugstore deli two doors down and she's seen the downtown change for more than a decade.

"The business over there has changed hands a couple of times. There had been some businesses that were empty that are now turning into being refurbished," said Mclean.

She says there's something good about it.

"When somebody comes in and says, 'I won't tear it down, I'll build it back up,' that's just heaven," said Mclean.

Building it up brick-by-brick is what Peebles intends to do. She's even giving you the chance to have your own in support of her business.

"What we did was start a GoFundMe page. People make donations, and we actually assign them a brick, or they can pick their own brick," she explained.

In addition to the businesses, she says she will also have classes teaching people how to build furniture.

Peebles says she hopes that the furniture half of the business will be up and running in six months.

