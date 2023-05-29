Gina Nygard says it happened while walking her dog at Vista View Park in Burnsville, Minnesota.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — "She's just the sweetest kindest, friendliest dog and it's really heartbreaking that this happened to her," said Gina Nyberg.

What was supposed to be a normal day at the dog park, quickly took a turn for the worst for Nyberg and her 2 1/2 year old dog -- Winnie.

Nyberg says she was out walking her dog last Thursday around 3-3:30 at Vista View Park in Burnsville when she says a larger dog coming into the park, attacked Winnie.

"The dog was a black lab or similar breed, but it was a large dog," she said. "All of a sudden just grabbed her mostly by the neck," she said. "I got bit when the dog came back a second time."

Nyberg says she asked the dog's owner for her information. She says her priority was getting Winnie to the hospital after she was left with severe injures to her face and eye.

"They did save it but we don't know if she's going to get her sight, if anything develops in the eye, it may have to be removed and we're hoping for the best," said Nyberg.

While Winnie has a long road to recovery ahead, Nyberg says she now wants the dog's owner to come forward.

"I guess I want more communication from the owner if there was knowledge her dog was going to do this," she said.

Burnsville police who confirmed the incident happened and say Burnsville Animal Control was called.

They weren't able to release any new details today, but Gina is taking matters into her own hands. She'll be searching this area for any doorbell or surveillance cameras that could help find that dog owner.

If you have any information, or witnessed the attack, call Burnsville police.





