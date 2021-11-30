Woman sentenced to pay $1 million fine, serve 25 years for drug trafficking in Warner Robins

32-year-old Alicia Marie Willett plead guilty to two cases of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A women has been sentenced to 25 years in the Georgia Department of Corrections and a $1 million fine after pleading guilty to two cases of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to a press release from the Houston County District Attorney, 32-year-old Alicia Marie Willett was distributing extremely large quantities of methamphetamine to the Houston County area from Atlanta.

Authorities say Willett had developed a sophisticated operation of distribution and also had numerous individuals helping her spread drugs throughout the area.

One of the trafficking cases arose from an extensive narcotics investigation, including wiretap and surveillance, led by Sgt. Matt Moulton with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. This led to Willet's arrest in February 2021 authorities found narcotics and firearms after searching her home and a storage facility.

Willett also plead guilty to trafficking methamphetamine in a separate investigation from May 2018 led by Investigator Keenan Henderson with the Warner Robins Police Department.

“The District Attorney’s Office is devoted to prosecuting criminals and drug-dealers in our community. In many cases drug addiction is an underlying contributing factor to much of the crimes perpetrated. Those who supply drugs to the people of Houston County will be held accountable. Today marks yet another successful strike to the drug dealers in our beloved community. I appreciate the continued hard work by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the Warner Robins Police department. This community is blessed to have such selfless and steadfast law enforcement officers like Sgt. Moulton and Inv. Henderson. We will continue to support our law enforcement brothers and sisters in keeping our community safe and promoting a thriving community," Acting District Attorney William M. Kendall said in the release.