COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy is accused of shooting a woman who police say accidentally ran over a dog in the University District Sunday.

Officers were called to the intersection of Summit Street and East Oakland Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Officers found the woman inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound at the intersection of East 15th Avenue and Summit Street. Two other people, including a 16-year-old boy, were inside the vehicle.

Police say the woman accidentally ran over a dog at Summit Street and East Oakland Avenue. She was involved in an altercation with the teen and was later shot.

Surveillance video from a nearby home shows the woman’s vehicle coming to a stop near the intersection of East 15th Avenue and Summit Street where police later arrived.

The woman was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. Police say she is expected to recover from her injuries.

Police did not provide information on the dog's condition.

The juvenile was later arrested and charged with three counts of felonious assault.