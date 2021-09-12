Suspect in custody after woman shot while driving in Perry

Police say they got to the scene and found a car had crashed into the fence of a home

PERRY, Ga. — A woman is in stable condition after being shot while driving in Perry Sunday afternoon.

According to Capt. Heath Dykes with Perry Police, it happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 900-block of Chapel Ridge Drive and Macon Road.

Dykes says the call came in for shots fired, and when officers arrived they found a car had crashed into the fence of a nearby home. The woman inside had been shot more than once.

She was taken to Houston Medical Center, where she was in stable condition before being transferred to the Medical Center, Atrium Navicent Health.

Dykes says police have one suspect in custody. They are asking people to avoid Macon Road and take an alternate route, if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.