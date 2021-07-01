Man in custody after Perry Police Department parking lot shooting

The woman's current condition is unknown

PERRY, Ga. — A man is in custody and charged with shooting a woman in the parking lot of the Perry Police Department.

According to a news release, it happened just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

It says the suspect, 53-year-old Darryl Smith, pulled up to the department with a shotgun and shot a woman.

Right after the shooting, police were told Smith was at an address on Wes Park Drive and he was taken into custody without incident.

He is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery, and is currently being held at the Houston County Detention Center.

Capt. Heath Dykes says the woman was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon.

Her current condition is unknown, but he says she was alive when she was transported.