Woman, teen found dead from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in south Macon

MACON, Ga. — A woman and a teen were found dead from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in a south Macon home Tuesday morning.

According to Cpl. Emmett Bivins with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in from a home on Ponce De Leon Circle around 9:15 a.m. He says a person working on the home found two people unresponsive.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says the two victims are 27-year-old Nishera Brown and her nephew, 15-year-old Nasir Ragin.

Bivins says the two just moved into the home Monday and there was a generator running inside the house.

Their cause of death is believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning and there is no evidence of foul play.

Their bodies will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.