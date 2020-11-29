Woman thrown from car dies after fleeing a traffic stop in Wilkinson County

The 49-year-old sped away from the deputy and wrecked her car.

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — On Thanksgiving day, a Wilkinson County deputy tried to stop a car but the driver sped away, lost control of the vehicle, wrecked and died.

According to GSP, the Honda Accord driven by Veronica Coats was on GA 29 when the deputy tried to make the stop. Coats sped away going south and crossed over to the northbound lanes.

Coats lost control of her car and hit a guardrail end with the driver’s side of the vehicle. The car flipped and she was thrown out.

The 49-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash was five miles south of McIntyre. It happened around 4 a.m.