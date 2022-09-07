Woman turned self in, charged with aggravated assault in connection to 3-year-old shot in August

According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Breanna Eugenia Snead turned herself in on Tuesday evening.

MACON, Ga. — Editors note: The video in this article is from previous coverage of this shooting and the search for the suspect.

A woman turned herself in to U.S. Marshal's in connection to a shooting of a 3-year-old child.

Snead was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and being held, without bond, for three counts of aggravated assault.

These charges come after a shooting of a 3-year-old boy on Danbury Drive in Macon. The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. on August 18.

The 3-year-old was hit in the shooting and taken to Piedmont Hospital by his mother. He was transferred to Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance, where he was listed in stable condition.

Snead has been in and out of jail over the past two years, according to Sheriff's Office records. Once for aggravated assault in 2020, and most recently for identity theft charges which she bailed out on in June.