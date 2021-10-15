Woman wanted for hitting Houston County cruiser in 2019 arrested in NC

It's all thanks to a Macon Regional Crimestoppers tip.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in the story is from 2019.

A woman wanted for hitting a deputy's vehicle in 2019 was arrested on Thursday after a Macon Regional Crimestoppers tip took U.S. Marshals to North Carolina.

According to a press release, both the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and North Carolina team arrested Tia Hill.

Hill had been on the run from the Houston County Sheriff's Office since May 29, 2019. The sheriff's office says that's when Hill allegedly became belligerent and cursed at deputies during a traffic stop.

She sped away from the scene in her car and during the chase, Hill hit a deputy's vehicle. She continued to drive away and crashed her car into a homeowner's fence.