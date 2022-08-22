20-year-old woman wanted for questioning in shooting of 3-year-old in Macon

The 3-year-old is listed in stable condition.

MACON, Ga. —

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a woman wanted for questioning in an aggravated assault on August 18 that left a 3-year-old boy in critical condition.

20-year-old Breanna Eugenia Snead is wanted for questioning in a shooting of a 3-year-old boy on Danbury Drive in Macon. The shooting happened just before 6:30 last Thursday.

The 3-year-old was hit in the shooting and taken to Piedmont Hospital by his mother. He was transferred to Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance, where he is now in stable condition.

Snead has been in and out of jail over the past two years, according to Sheriff's Office records. Once for aggravated assault in 2020, and most recently for identity theft charges which she bailed out on in June.

Anyone with information on Snead's whereabouts can contact the Bibb Sheriff's Office at (478)-751-7500 and ask to leave a message for the on-call Crimes against Persons Investigator or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at (1-877)-68CRIME.