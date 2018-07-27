A woman is accused of stealing from the Galleria Mall's Victoria's Secret in Centerville and then trying to run over police officers on Friday.

The woman stole clothing from the store by putting them under her clothing and left the store, according to a Centerville Police Department press release. The mall security officers approached her and she started walking away.

They called in the Centerville Police Department and police officers came to assist.

The woman came out at the Watson Boulevard side of the mall.

Captain Billy Boney went up to the woman as she got into her vehicle and told her to get out. Two other officers made their way to the back of the vehicle to assist.

After being asked to get out, she put her vehicle into reverse striking one officer and trying to run the officers over.

She left scene in a white Mercury Milan with Georgia license plate "RHU5983."

The suspect is 5 feet 2 inches and approximately 200 pounds with curly black hair as seen in the security footage snapshot below.

Anyone with information should call the Centerville Police Department at 478-953-4222.

