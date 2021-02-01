She was able to get out of the vehicle, along with her dog.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman's car was left hanging over a retaining wall lining Interstate 35 after she says a driver ran her off the road.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Friday on I-35 at O'Connor Road on the northeast side.

The San Antonio Police Department said the woman was driving down I-35 when another car swerved into her lane. The car took off after hitting her vehicle.

She was able to get out of the vehicle, along with her dog. Authorities said they were not seriously injured.