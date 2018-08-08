U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Macon Thursday to discuss efforts on combating violent crime in America.

Sessions is scheduled to speak at a news conference at the US Attorney’s Office on Mulberry Street around 11:35 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release sent on Wednesday morning.

The news release did not specify if he’d be fielding questions from media.

A Facebook event for a protest by a grassroots group, Georgia Women (And Those Who Stand With Us), went up several hours before the announcement.

The photo for the event is labeled, "Deport Sessions -- Love Your Neighbor," and the group's event listing says, “His anti-family policies are not welcome here. As a community we need to show up in opposition to his xenophobic and divisive rhetoric.”

A link to the event can be found here.

© 2018 WMAZ