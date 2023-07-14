The police department responded to a distress call Wednesday reporting that an individual had fallen into a manhole in front of the school.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A worker died after falling down a manhole at Armuchee High School on Wednesday, according to the Floyd County Police Department.

The police department responded to a distress call around reporting that an individual had fallen into a manhole in front of the school. When Officer William Wacker arrived, he said Danny Couzzort from K and D Plumbing informed him that another man, identified as Nicholas Damron, was shouting down the manhole while holding a strap.

The manhole, police said, appeared to have been recently dug adjacent to a trench.

Shining his flashlight into the deep hole, Officer Wacker made a disheartening discovery. At the bottom of the hole was an unconscious man, later identified as Robert, who was found wearing jeans, boots, and a dark blue work shirt.

The man's legs were folded, and the concrete wall appeared to support his head, with his chin possibly touching his chest. There were no visible signs of breathing or movement from the victim, Floyd Police said.

According to Damron, Robert had been standing on the second rung of a ladder attached to the manhole, leaning over to assist with a pipe. Unfortunately, Robert slipped and fell to the bottom of the hole. Initially, he managed to regain his footing and audibly exhaled in relief. However, moments later, Robert lost consciousness and fell once more. Damron and Danny expressed concerns about the possibility of gas emanating from the manhole. They also noted that Robert had repeatedly mentioned the intense heat and had not taken any breaks throughout the work period.

Officer Wacker promptly reported the condition of the victim to dispatch and awaited the arrival of the Fire Department. Meanwhile, Officer Bryant notified the school administration about the incident. Despite calling out Robert's name and searching for signs of life, there was no response or movement from him.

The Fire Department arrived on the scene at 2:37 p.m. to rescue Robert from the manhole. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were present, and a Life Flight helicopter was en route to provide further assistance. As the fire personnel worked to extract Robert from the deep hole, officers stood by to support the rescue operation.

Eventually, around 3:48 p.m., Robert was successfully pulled from the manhole, and the coroner declared him dead.

Investigators documented the scene through photographs while Robert's body was transported to the morgue for further examination at the crime lab. At present, police said no evidence of foul play has been detected, suggesting that the incident was a tragic accident.

Floyd County Schools offered a statement on the death of Robert