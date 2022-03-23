Worker shortage impacting elderly Central Georgians who need home care services

Home care services are hiring on the spot to help combat their worker shortage.

MACON, Ga. — Whether it's doing laundry, going to their doctor appointments, or even getting groceries, 82-year-old Eudell Johnson needs all the help she can get.

"I can't do anything," Johnson said.

Johnson lives by herself and she uses a walker to get around her home.

She has four children and doesn't want to live with them or go to a nursing home because she likes being independent.

She sold her car five years ago and relies on All Ways Caring HomeCare for help.

"I can't walk and I can't really lift anything," Johnson said.

Johnson said she usually has someone come to her home twice a week. Now, it's once a week because her helper also goes to school.

All Ways Caring said they service more than 160 clients and they need more direct support professionals to help them meet the needs of all their clients.

Amy Brown is the branch manager at All Ways Caring. She said they are hiring on the spot.

"We've got so many people who want help and that need help," Brown said

Brown said she's gone out to help clients like Johnson.

We have somebody else in the office that we do send out for clients that are bedbound and that really have to have somebody," Brown said.

Brown said the job pays $11 an hour with overtime. Most of their clients need help getting groceries, getting to doctor appointments, or even cleaning.

Johnson said she's grateful to have someone come help once a week, "And All Ways Care always have gave me the help I need."