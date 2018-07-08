As the heat continues to rise, many people are trying to stay indoors, but for some workers, that's not really an option.

We spoke with landscapers and some contractors who gave some advice on how to stay cool when you are working in the scorching weather.

Working out in the elements can get pretty brutal, so Andrew Fox with Fox Construction says safety for the crew always comes first.

Starting work at 6 a.m., they like to try to get most of their work done before it gets really hot.

Billy Spivey with Argo Moore Landscapes says he tries to make sure his crew gets a 10-minute break every hour-and-a-half to two hours where they can just sit in the shade and relax.

Both men talked about how important it is to stay hydrated.

"Probably drink two Gatorades a day and probably drink three bottles of Gatorade worth of water a day, so you sweat it out as quick as you can put it in," Fox says.

"We keep a water cooler, we take a break -- if we feel a little woozy or something, we will take a little break, but other than that, you just gotta push through it," Spivey says.

Spivey says you know you are getting dehydrated when you stop sweating as much and start feeling lightheaded.

He says it's easy to over hydrate to the point where you feel sluggish, so drink in moderation and work in the shade when possible.

