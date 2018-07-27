HOUSTON — A luxurious, Texas-shaped infinity pool is now open to the public.
The Marriott Marquis Houston has opened its Parkview Terrace rooftop to the public for the first time.
Starting at $50, the Houston Summer Elevated resort passes will provide visitors who are 21-years-old+ full access to a variety of amenities. That includes the infinity pool, dining at High Dive, Pure Spa entry, fitness center access and others.
The passes allow access from 9:30 a.m. to pool close, Monday through Thursday. The most expensive pass costs $1,200, which includes day passes for up to six people, shaded gazebo with comfortable seating, chilled towels, four bottles of water, and a plate of fresh fruit.
Here are the pass options:
- Day Pass ($50, per person): Includes access to the heated infinity pool, Texas-shaped lazy river, hot tub, towel service, and the fitness center. Food and beverage service available for purchase at High Dive
- Spa Pass ($75, per person): Includes all amenities provided in the day pass above, as well as access to the men's and women's lockers and showers, steam room, and men’s and women’s relaxation room
- Day Bed ($220, max 2 people): Includes day passes for 2 adults, shaded day bed, chilled towels, 4 bottles of water, and fresh fruit plate
- Cabana ($275, max 2 people): Includes day passes for 2 adults, shaded cabana with comfortable lounge chairs, chilled towels, 4 bottles of water, and fresh fruit plate
- Pergola ($475, max 6 people): Includes day passes for up to 6 adults, shaded sectional sofa with 2 chairs, chilled towels, 4 bottles of water, and fresh fruit plate
- Single Gazebo ($300, max 6 people): Includes day passes for up to 6 adults, shaded gazebo with comfortable seating, chilled towels, 4 bottles of water, and fresh fruit plate
- Double Gazebo ($1200, max 10 people): Includes day passes for up to 6 adults, shaded gazebo with comfortable seating, chilled towels, 4 bottles of water, and fresh fruit plate
Passes can be purchased online or on-site at the Spa Concierge.