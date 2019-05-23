Graduation season is here, which means many of you are shopping for party decorations.

You might come up short when it comes to big, bouncy balloons this year -- that's because there is a worldwide helium shortage.

Kim Wendler owns The Party Store. "I will tell you that just in the time we've been in existence here, now the number one thing is the helium and the balloons," she said concerning her sales at the store.

Wendler says they've never run out of helium or balloons, but you might see signs saying, "No helium available," at other spots around town.

Olethia Thomas' daughter is graduating. Mom didn't know there is a virtual drought on the natural resource. "I hadn't heard about that," she said.

"Our distributors are saying we're lucky we're getting it and I'm very happy for that, and the price is not going to decrease, it's only going to keep going up -- it is a mined gas," Wendler said.

Helium is created through a natural process involving radioactive decay. It's usually trapped in rock formations and extracted as a byproduct of natural gas.

It's the second most-prevalent element in the universe, but it quickly dissipates into the Earth's atmosphere. That's why it's described as lighter than air.

You can find helium in fields around the world, but it's definitely difficult to trap and store, and since it's so light, it tends to escape.

"This is the third or fourth helium shortage we've had to deal with, but this has been a big one. This has been a hard one for a lot of people," Wendler said.

Wendler says a tank of helium has gone up almost three times the price since they opened in 2001. "It's coming to a point now where you have to commit and sign contracts for helium," she exclaimed.

For now, business is booming because, after all, there is just something about a balloon.

"I don't know -- it says celebration, party, happy, kind of going back to kids -- when you're little, you love balloons," Thomas said.

Helium is also used heavily in the medical field, and even NASA uses the stuff.

If you want a cheaper option when it comes to balloons, you can always have it filled up with air. It just won't float.

The United States, Qatar, and Algeria are considered the most reliable sources for helium, with 40 percent of the US supply coming from the Federal Helium Reserve in Texas.