MACON, Ga. — Southern rock and the U.S. Air Force will soon combine forces under one roof.

A new software lab for the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex is coming to a former Capricorn Records building in Macon, according to Robins Air Force Base.

A ribbon cutting was held Monday morning at the site on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

The software lab comes from a partnership between WR-ALC, Mercer University, Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority, Macon-Bibb County, and NewTown Macon.

WR-ALC says it plans to use the space for the further development of software for airmen and for recruiting those gifted in programming and lean production development.

The Air Logistics Complex also says it wants to create working relationships with 'community and educational leaders in Computer Science and Engineering.'

RELATED: 3 men from Guatemala killed in Robins Air Force Base gate crash

RELATED: Thunder Over Georgia Air Show to bring in $24 million to economy

RELATED: How the air show helps recruit for the Georgia Air National Guard

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.