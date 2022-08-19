Wreck at I-75 North causes lane closures

Two of three lanes are backed up after a crash on I-75 North, near mile marker 142.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Two of three lanes are backed up after a crash on I-75 North, near mile marker 142 on Friday morning.

According to the Georgia 511 page, the crash should clear soon, around 7:51 a.m., but that could be delayed.

Peach County Sheriffs confirmed they were headed to the scene, but could not give information as they were still working on clearing things up.

The cause of the wreck is unknown as of now, but we are working to get more information.

This is a developing story, and 13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they are available.