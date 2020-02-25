PERRY, Ga. — A wreck on I-75 north is blocking lanes in Houston County Tuesday morning.

Georgia 511 says the wreck happened on I-75 north near North Perry Parkway.

The website, run by the Georgia Department of Transportation, says the accident involved a car and a truck.

Two left lanes are blocked, and the website says the wreck is expected to be cleared by 8 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

