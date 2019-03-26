BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck at a Baldwin County intersection is causing a traffic delay for drivers.

The wreck happened at the intersection of West Hancock Street and Culver Kidd Parkway around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon .

Avery Braxton, 13wmaz

Georgia State Patrol and Milledgeville Fire Department were both at the scene of the wreck.

GSP Troopers were seen directing traffic in the area.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

