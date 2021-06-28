Father and daughter killed, 2 hospitalized after wreck on U.S. 441 in Dublin

One of the victims was a 17-year-old girl

DUBLIN, Ga. — Two people were killed in a wreck involving two vehicles in Dublin Saturday afternoon.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, it happened on U.S. 441 North near Holly Ridge Road around 4:30 p.m.

They say a GMC Sierra truck was driving south in the northbound lane when a Volkswagen Jetta going north tried to avoid hitting it.

The Sierra hit the front driver's side of the Jetta, and the two vehicles stopped on the east shoulder of U.S. 441.

Four people were in the Jetta; both the driver and rear driver's side passenger died. They were identified as 53-year-old Christopher Rountree and 17-year-old Elizabeth Rountree, both of Marietta.

Coroner Nathan Stanley says Christopher and Elizabeth were father and daughter. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The front passenger was airlifted to Atrium Navicent Health in Macon, and the rear passenger was taken there by ambulance.

It's unclear if the driver of the Sierra was injured, but Georgia State Patrol says they were not taken to the hospital.