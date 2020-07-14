Abenicia Sherrod has three daughters who all went to the same daycare while she worked.

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — For the last three years, Johnson County mom Abinecia Sherrod says she's dropped her three daughters off here on Spring Street for daycare, but now, after seeing a video, that will be changing.

Sherrod says this past weekend, she was shocked to see a video of her daughter being beaten.

"I was in disbelief. I couldn't believe it," she says. "I had to catch my breath, I had to gasp. I couldn't believe what I was seeing on the phone, so I had to look at the video at least three times before it actually came into reality."

Sherrod is the mother of three girls- 6-year-old Aubree, 3-year-old Malani, and 11-month-old Zhoe.

Police say caregiver Brenda Wright beat her youngest daughter with a belt. It was all captured on video by Aubree.

"I asked my 6-year-old, I said, 'Why you didn't tell me this has been going on?' and she said, 'Mom, I've been trying to tell you, but I was scared,'" says Sherrod.

The video was taken on June 23 and Sherrod says when she asked Wright about it, she denied it ever happened.

"She just started walking. I mean, there's no excuse, why are you beating my 11-month-old child? You shouldn't be beating a child with a belt," she says, but Wrightsville Police say Wright later turned herself in.

Wright was charged with both first and second degree child abuse for beating the baby and because other children were present at the time. Sherrod says she's not satisfied yet.

"I wanna see her prosecuted. I think she should go to prison, because it doesn't matter what age she is, she did the crime, she should do the time, and I have no sympathy for her," says Sherrod.

Wright has since been released from jail.

According to the state's Department of Early Childcare and Learning website, Wright's home is not licensed for childcare services.

DECAL requires childcare providers to meet certain safety requirements in order to be licensed. You can search for licensed care for your children on the DECAL website.

The "Quality Rated" system gives one, two, or three stars based on how well the care provider meets or exceeds state requirements.

