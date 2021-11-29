Driver killed in wrong-way crash on I-16 in Laurens County identified

Georgia State Patrol says charges are pending against the driver who caused the crash

DUBLIN, Ga. — Law enforcement officials have identified the man killed in a Thanksgiving night wrong-way crash near Dublin.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the victim is 56-year-old Mohamed Karj from Savannah.

GSP says they were on their way to a call of a wrong-way driver on I-16 when they were told the driver caused a crash.

Their initial investigation shows a Chevy Impala driven by 76-year-old Jana Alligood, of Cadwell, was going west on an eastbound lane of I-16 when she hit Karj’s Volvo head-on.

Karj died from his injuries, and Alligood was life-flighted to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent.

Georgia State Patrol said Monday that charges are pending against Alligood in connection with the crash.

The accident is still under investigation and the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting.