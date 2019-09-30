WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police arrested a man wanted in Bibb County on charges of meth possession last week.

According to a news release, the US Marshal’s Office and WRPD arrested 32-year-old Wayne Tisdale on active warrants Friday.

He was wanted in Bibb County on charges of possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

He was found on Russell Parkway in Warner Robins following a surveillance operation. He has additional charges of trafficking meth and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Anyone with additional information about wanted fugitives or drug activity can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

