The Warner Robins Police Department took out the time to pray for a Warner Robins boy before they escorted him to surgery on Friday morning.

9-year-old Jalen Manns was diagnosed with a brain tumor back in May, according to his mother, Hannah Manns.

"He's had a lot of issues over the years that led up to the MRI that discovered the tumor," she said.

She says the tumor has been causing psychological and sensory issues for Jalen over time.

Shortly after he was diagnosed, the Team Jalen Facebook page was created to build a support system for Jalen.

Manns says through the immense support from family, friends and the community, the word got out fast.

"The Houston Home Journal wrote an article about Jalen," she said. After seeing the article, the Warner Robins Police Department reached out, asking if they could do something special for him.

That led to the touching video that was posted on the Team Jalen Facebook page on Friday morning.

Several police officers showed up on his doorstep before they escorted him to Navicent Health for his biopsy.

They showed up with gifts like a t-shirt with a German shepherd and Jalen's name on it and a stuffed animal, which was a German shepherd.

Manns says Jalen has a huge collection of stuffed German shepherds called "Jalen's guard dogs" that several people have donated to him because it is his favorite animal.

Just before the officers escorted Jalen to his biopsy, one officer covered him in prayer. As he prayed, Manns says she could not hold back the tears.

Following Friday morning's surgery, Jalen and his family will find out his next steps toward treating his brain tumor.

Manns says she and her husband, Eric Manns, cannot thank the officers enough for their acts of kindness.

Ever since they found out about the brain tumor, she says Jalen's anxiety has increased, but the amount of love and support has been emotionally overwhelming.

"We are so blessed," she said. "Thousands of people who don't even know him are supporting him."

