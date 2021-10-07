The tattered flag flew on the Ludendorff Bridge in 1945.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A piece of American history was presented in Columbia Saturday from World War II.

The American Flag for many is a symbol of freedom, of honor and of duty for our country. They fly all over the country and some, all over the world.

This torn and tattered flag has seen more history than many will experience in a lifetime.

“From all the accounts that we’re able to document," Major General Van McCarty, Adjutant General of the SC National Guard, tells us, "the flag that was presented here today was the first American flag that crossed the Ludendorff Bridge in March of 1944 as part of the allied final invasion of Europe into Germany.”

Cpl. Gordon Galbraith of Greenville, SC tied this flag to a stick and crossed the bridge under heavy German fire.

MG McCarty says, “and when asked why, he said, ‘I wanted to let them know that the Americans were coming and we’re going to make things right.”

During the Battle of Remagen in Germany, the ally forces captured the Ludendorff Bridge over the Rhine River which later collapsed. But it was a pivotal moment for the allies in the second world war.

“To have the opportunity to have a flag of that historical importance here at the Olympia Armory which is home to our State Guard, is really quite an honor," MG McCarty says.

CPL Galbraith survived the war and lived out his life in Greenville where he held on to the flag.

“I am the brother-in-law of Cpl Galbraith," says Steve Roberts who donated the flag, "and he gave me the flag when I was in high school. So I’ve had it ever since 1984. I had it hanging on my wall and I just felt like more people needed to appreciate it because I was the only one really seeing this flag and it meant more than that.”

Brigadier General Leon Lott of the State Guard and Richland County Sheriff says, “It makes you well up with pride because this is why you wear this uniform because of those who carried that flag and to have it here, from WWII is just – joins other flags that we’ve got and makes this building and this armory even more special.”