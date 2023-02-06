WWII US Army Veteran asks for birthday cards for 100th birthday

Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home resident Carl Reid will turn 100 on June 15.

BIG SPRING, Texas — World War II U.S. Army Veteran Carl Reid has asked the public to send him at least 100 birthday cards for his 100th birthday.

Cpl. Reid served in the U.S. Army during World War II, entering active duty on Sept. 26, 1944, according to the Veterans Land Board.

During his time in the Army, he worked as a supply clerk, managing several clerical and stock handling duties. He was also a truck operator, transporting personnel, supplies and equipment.

Cpl. Reid received the Good Conduct Medal and the Victory Medal for his service.

Before the war, he was raised on a farm and became a farmer, growing cotton, corn and maize as well as caring for livestock.

Those who would like to help him celebrate the occasion can send birthday cards to the Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home, addressed to:

Mr. Carl Reid

Re: 100 for 100

c/o Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home

1809 N. Hwy 87

Big Spring, Texas 79720