Richard Fountaine was convicted and sentenced Tuesday to 45 years in prison on burglary charges.

A convicted felon who was arrested in Monroe County while on the run from a Wyoming prison in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday.

In December 2018, Richard Fountaine escaped from a prison in Wyoming along with a woman, Kimberly Belcher, who was believed to have helped him escape.

Investigators said they burglarized an empty home along Logwall Church Road in north Monroe County.

Fountaine was serving a sentence for burglary out of Park County, Wyoming. He was sentenced in June of 2017 to three to five years prison.

The two were captured on January 11, 2019 after being spotted at Hwy 42N near the Logwall Church Road area.