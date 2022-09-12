Yappy Holiday Festival to bring Macon families and furbabies together

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Animal Services is saying "Yappy Holidays."
The holiday festival is an adoption event for families to come and meet available pets.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, they're offering microchipping services for just $15 and a chance for your pet to get a picture with Santa!
They'll also have music, food vendors, face painting, prizes, and more.
"We're going to have pictures with Santa, we're going to have raffle tickets, we've got lots of wonderful prizes from sponsors in the community, so we just are hoping everybody comes out and brings their fur babies with them, and hopefully comes and adopts a new furbaby," said Shelter Manager Tracey Weathers.
It's happening at the Macon-Bibb County Animal Services on Fulton Mill Road.