Yappy Holiday Festival to bring Macon families and furbabies together

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, they're offering microchipping services for just $15 and a chance for your pet to get a picture with Santa!

"We're going to have pictures with Santa, we're going to have raffle tickets, we've got lots of wonderful prizes from sponsors in the community, so we just are hoping everybody comes out and brings their fur babies with them, and hopefully comes and adopts a new furbaby," said Shelter Manager Tracey Weathers.