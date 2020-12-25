Yes, there actually are stores and restaurants open on Christmas Day

ATLANTA — It never fails. Some folks are always stuck looking for last-minute items on Christmas Day.
And no, it's not a matter of trying to find gifts -- usually, it's trying to find gravy or cranberry sauce or even batteries.
For some, it's a matter of trying to find somewhere to grab dinner itself.
Here's a short list -- albeit not a comprehensive one -- of places that are actually open on Christmas Day.
Restaurants:
- Waffle House
- Domino's (selected locations only)
- McDonald's
- Ruth's Chris Steak House
- Sonic
- IHOP
- Denny's
- Starbucks
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- McCormick & Schmick's
- Boston Market
- Panda Express
- Dunkin Donuts
- Burger King (selected locations)
Pharmacies and other retailers:
- CVS
- Dollar Tree (selected locations)
- Family Dollar (selected locations)
- QuikTrip (some locations may be closed)
- RaceTrac (some locations may be closed)
- Rite Aid
- Walgreens
Of course, on Saturday, it's back to business as usual.