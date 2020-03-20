DUBLIN, Ga. — We're learning more Friday evening about one of the two confirmed Laurens County COVID-19 cases.

According to a statement emailed to 13WMAZ by YKK AP, they said an employee at the Dublin facility tested positive for coronavirus.

The statement says YKK AP management was notified on March 19 that an employee in Dublin received a positive test result.

The employee was not at work when management was notified, and they are currently following the instructions of their medical provider.

YKK AP says they temporarily closed the building where the employee works for cleaning and disinfection as per CDC recommendation.

They also expanded cleaning throughout other operations.

Employees at all locations were told to not report to work if they are experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, or any other illness, and that if they develop symptoms at work, they are to be evaluated and referred to a medical provider.

The company says they've suspended non-essential business travel and nonessential visitation to its facilities.

Starting Monday, March 23, temperature screening will be in place upon entry at their plants.

So far, there's been SIX confirmed cases in Central Georgia -- one in Houston County, two in Laurens County, one in Peach County, one in Bibb County, and one in Monroe County.

