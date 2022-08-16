Gov. Kemp announces new state-of-the-art facility for YKK AP in Macon, 100 new jobs created

After completion, the company will relocate its operations and employees from its current site on Ocmulgee Boulevard to the new site off I-75

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — YKK AP will soon have a new state-of-the-art factory at the Macon-Bibb 1-75 Industrial Park, according to a release from the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority.

The new plant is part of an expansion that will include additional machinery and equipment in Bibb County. The company plans to add 100 jobs in addition to its 250 jobs currently in Macon.

Governor Brian Kemp announced the deal on Tuesday that will include up to a $125 million investment from YKK in the new location.

"Being the No. 1 state for business doesn't just mean attracting new investments. It is also our priority to ensure companies already operating in Georgia can grow and thrive," Governor Kemp said. "We're excited YKK AP recognizes the advantages of doing business in middle Georgia and has chosen to expand their relationship with the Macon community through 100 new jobs."

After completion, the company will relocate its operations and employees from its current site on Ocmulgee Boulevard to the new factory.

The company’s residential division, which manufactures vinyl windows and doors for builders and homeowners, will be located at the new Macon location.

"It's an especially great day in Macon-Bibb County when one of our longest-running business partners decides to make another investment in our community and bring an additional 100 jobs to the area," Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester M. Miller said. "And to know that this new state-of-the-art facility will be used as a blueprint for future facilities illustrates their trust in us and in Georgia as the best place to do business."

The company says they expect operations at the new site to begin in early 2024.