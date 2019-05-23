The hot weather we're expecting this holiday weekend isn't just a problem for people -- it can put your pets at risk, too.

Niki Morrison says with the heat climbing, she's getting concerned about her dog, Baxter.

"During my lunch breaks, I only take him right outside to the grass and back," said Morrison.

Being a dog in the heat can be hard. When the temperature heats up, the surfaces dogs walk on heat up, too.

"In the mornings and evenings, and I try to take him on longer walks when it's not as hot and we can go further without him overheating," said Morrison.

Veterinarian Angela Shurling says your dog's paw pads can get too hot on a lot of the surfaces we walk on, like concrete walkways or asphalt.

At 140 degrees, they can burn badly enough to require treatment at an animal hospital.

A good rule to use is if you can't leave your hand of pavement for 10 seconds without it feeling too hot, it's not safe for your pets.

"Try to stick to the grass -- it'll be cooler if you're going to be walking in the middle of the day. You can get lots of burns to the paw pads when it gets hot," said Shurling.

Another recommendation -- dog booties, but not all dogs like them.

Morrison, a first-time dog mom, says she'll try out the hot new accessory, but she's not sure Baxter will go for them.

Shurling says it's a common misconception that you need to give your dog a haircut during the summer months to keep them cool. A dog's coat insulates their body, keeping them cool, and if their hair is too short, some breeds can get sunburned.

