You can get paid for your blood, plasma and platelets at new blood center in Dublin

Just one blood donation can save up to three lives within the community, according to the Shepeard Community Blood Center.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Shepeard Community Blood Center in Dublin will open a blood center in downtown Dublin on Tuesday.

According to a press release, this will be the fourth center for Shepeard, and it’s first in the area.

Dublin residents will be able to donate whole blood, platelet and plasma at this new Shepeard center, and will receive points for donating; these points translate into dollar amounts, according to the release.

Whole blood donors will get $20 per donation, plasma donors will get $30 per donation and platelet donors will get $50 per donation.

Donors will also have the option to donate their points back to select Dublin nonprofits such as Stepping Stone, the Fisher House, the Boys and Girls Club, City of Hope, Promises of Hope and the Laurens Baptist Association, and Shepeard will then make a monetary donation in their name.

The new Dublin Donor Center will be located at 122 South Jefferson Street, and will open at 9 a.m. The center’s hours will be Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent) to donate. You need a photo ID with you when you come to donate.

You can call to make an appointment at 706-737-4551 or by going online, but walk-ins are also accepted.