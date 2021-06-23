'You can't deny a calling': Mom and dad welcome son to Warner Robins Police Department

A mother, father, and son trio all make up a Warner Robins family that work at the police department.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — James and Hope Bish have been married for 22 years. They share four children and the same workplace -- the Warner Robins Police Department.

"There was an opening here for the records department, which is where I started, so it just made sense to come somewhere that I know everybody here. He had already been here for 13 years or so before I started," she said.

James Bish is a K-9 Sergeant and has been with the force for more than 20 years.

Hope was a stay-at-home mom who decided to work there because she knew about the department. While couples often share a place of work, the Bishes now are welcoming in their son, who happens to be a new recruit.

"It's a calling. You can't deny a calling. It just kind of happened and it feels right," he explains.

Sam Bish is one of their four children and a soon-to-be third-generation officer.

After years both in and around law enforcement, his parents have their feelings about the decision.

"I have mixed feelings. I am very proud of my husband and what he does, but it's just a different time right now," she said.

Despite her fear of potential danger, the 21-year-old says he feels he's found his way.

"This is something I've been around for forever and essentially since as long as I can remember, so it just kind of made sense," he said.

But his dad is still guiding him with advice.